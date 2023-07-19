Books, arts and crafts festival to be held in Harborough this weekend
It’s got free and ticketed events
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
A books, arts and craft festival is set to be held this weekend.
Quinns Bookshop will hold the event on Saturday (Aug 19) including free and ticketed events.
Highlights include free entry to Jubilee Hall in Market Harborough Congregational Church where there will be local books, arts and crafts sellers and refreshments available.
There will also be ticketed events for children and adults including author discussions, panels and writing groups.
Visit Linktr.ee/QuinnsBookshop to book or find out more.