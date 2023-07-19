The festival will take place this weekend

A books, arts and craft festival is set to be held this weekend.

Quinns Bookshop will hold the event on Saturday (Aug 19) including free and ticketed events.

Highlights include free entry to Jubilee Hall in Market Harborough Congregational Church where there will be local books, arts and crafts sellers and refreshments available.

There will also be ticketed events for children and adults including author discussions, panels and writing groups.