A section of the back cover

A book about the impact of the Second World War in Lutterworth has been released.

It has been penned by Tony Bailey who describes how the town was along the flight path for enemy bombers to Coventry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has been written from official documents and memories of people who lived there during the war and looks at how the community came together to support each other.

‘Lutterworth in Wartime’ is now on sale at Lutterworth Museum for £8 and all proceeds will go to the museum.

Museum trustee Richard Nunn said: “We are indebted to Tony Bailey for allowing us to sell copies of this book with proceeds going to the Museum. It is a unique record of how this town and its inhabitants suffered and survived during this period.