Bonfire Night without the bang! Why a firework event without the fireworks was a great success near Harborough

A bonfire night event near Harborough that didn't feature any fireworks has been branded a huge success.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foxton’s Big Bonfire Party was held on November 5 at The Shoulder of Mutton pub. And for the first time ever, the event did not feature any fireworks, out of respect for the neighbouring falconry and other animals who live in the area.

The organisers said: "We weren’t sure how popular this would be and based on pre-sold ticket numbers, we anticipated there would be about 400 people attend. However, we were pleasantly surprised when an estimated 800 people attended throughout the evening which is huge increase from last year.

Entertainment included the Fleckney Brass Band, an LED lights performer, Stilt Walkers and a fire artist, as well as the big bonfire itself.

Photos from Foxton’s Big Bonfire Party.

The event was supported by 1st Foxton Scout Group, who sold glow toys at the entrance and manned fire pits in the paddock, so everyone had the opportunity to toast their own giant marshmallow.

Food, provided by the Shoulder of Mutton, included hog roast buns, chips and toffee apples.

"It soon became clear that due to underestimating how many people would turn up, we risked running out of food, so the main kitchen was quickly fired up in order to provide some extra food. Candy Floss was also available to purchase, sold by Foxton Society," said the organisers.

The event has always been run for the benefit of various charities, and this year just over £3,450 was raised.

Each year, the pub landlord, Mike, chooses one charity close to his heart to benefit and this year he chose PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, and the donation was made in memory of Mike’s great niece Sophie Turbutt. The remainder of the money raised was donated to several village charities (1st Foxton Scouts, Foxton Society and Foxton Tennis Club) and Fleckney Brass Band.

The organisers added: "Mike and everyone involved would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended. In 2025 we intend to be better prepared for what will hopefully be another popular event. The no fireworks theme will continue, with more entertainment, food and bar areas on offer."