Bold blueprint approved to create more 'pedestrian-friendly' areas and green spaces in Harborough town centre

A bold blueprint to improve and enhance Market Harborough town centre was backed by councillors last night (Monday).

Harborough District Council’s Masterplan to overhaul the heart of the town got the go-ahead at the full council meeting.

New areas of the town centre will be made pedestrian-friendly and new street furniture will be set up.

More cycle parking and extra green spaces will also be created in the middle of Market Harborough.

The council is striving to win £9 million of Government ‘levelling-up’ cash which would help to finance the ambitious package.