Bold blueprint approved to create more 'pedestrian-friendly' areas and green spaces in Harborough town centre

The plans were discussed at last night’s (Monday’s) meeting – and it was approved by councillors

By Red Williams
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 4:24 pm
A bold blueprint to improve and enhance Market Harborough town centre was backed by councillors last night (Monday). PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
A bold blueprint to improve and enhance Market Harborough town centre was backed by councillors last night (Monday). PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A bold blueprint to improve and enhance Market Harborough town centre was backed by councillors last night (Monday).

Harborough District Council’s Masterplan to overhaul the heart of the town got the go-ahead at the full council meeting.

New areas of the town centre will be made pedestrian-friendly and new street furniture will be set up.

More cycle parking and extra green spaces will also be created in the middle of Market Harborough.

The council is striving to win £9 million of Government ‘levelling-up’ cash which would help to finance the ambitious package.

The money would also be funnelled into funding a new two-screen cinema and café/bar and creating a Cultural Quarter between Adam and Eve Street and Church Square.

Read More

Read More
Over 150 new ideas put forward on how to enhance and improve Harborough
Market HarboroughGovernment