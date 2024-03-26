Big screen comes to Church Langton with Ben Kingsley comedy
Tickets cost £8 with all proceeds going to St Peter’s Church
The big screen is once again coming to Langton Community Hall in Church Langton.
A screening of ‘Jules’, starring Ben Kingsley, will take place on Tuesday April 9 at 7.30pm. Refreshments will also be available on the night.
The film is about a man living in a small Pennsylvania town whose life is upended when a UFO crashes in his back garden.
Tickets cost £8 on the door with all proceeds going to St Peter’s Church.