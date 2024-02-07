Harborough Big Comedy Weekend

Harborough’s Big Comedy weekend is heading to Harborough next week.

From February 14 to 19 there will be acts at venues including Wycliffe Rooms and Foxton Village Hall. Harborough’s Market Hall will also be transformed into a ‘giant’ theatre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is part of Leicester Comedy Festival, which is one of the biggest and longest running comedy festivals in the UK, nurturing emerging British talent.

One of the events taking place is a stand-up comedy set aimed at children aged over 6. It is taking place at Harborough Market Hall on Sunday February 18 between 2pm and 3pm.

A spokesman said: “It's an hour of swear-free fun and children - and adults - are welcome to get up, walk around, heckle the acts, join in the giggles, or sit & watch quietly - whatever suits you best.”