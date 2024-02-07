News you can trust since 1854
Big Comedy Weekend heading to Harborough next week

Highlights including wine tasting and a child-friendly set
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:19 GMT
Harborough’s Big Comedy weekend is heading to Harborough next week.

From February 14 to 19 there will be acts at venues including Wycliffe Rooms and Foxton Village Hall. Harborough’s Market Hall will also be transformed into a ‘giant’ theatre.

It is part of Leicester Comedy Festival, which is one of the biggest and longest running comedy festivals in the UK, nurturing emerging British talent.

One of the events taking place is a stand-up comedy set aimed at children aged over 6. It is taking place at Harborough Market Hall on Sunday February 18 between 2pm and 3pm.

A spokesman said: “It's an hour of swear-free fun and children - and adults - are welcome to get up, walk around, heckle the acts, join in the giggles, or sit & watch quietly - whatever suits you best.”

Visit comedy-festival.co.uk to book or find out more.

