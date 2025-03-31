Beloved Lutterworth 5-miler returns to bring people together to tackle dementia

The Lutterworth 5-miler has become a beloved town tradition.

The Lutterworth 5 Miler is set to return this year with a heart-warming twist.

The event will take place in aid of local organisation, the Academy of Dementia Research and Education (ADRE).

Scheduled for Sunday July 6, participants will take on the five mile route, which winds through Lutterworth’s scenic streets and countryside

while helping to support a cause close to many people's hearts, to raise awareness about dementia and contribute to research and education.

The family-friendly fundraiser encourages participants of all ages and abilities to get involved, regardless of fitness level.

And a line-up of activities promises to make the event even more memorable. Participants can look forward to a lively group warm-up, followed by a vibrant mix of entertainment, food and beverage stalls, and a fun-filled kids’ 200m dash.

Event spokesperson Jessica Cartwright said: “By participating in this year’s event, runners will be directly contributing to these powerful

goals, ensuring that the Academy can continue its impactful work in the fight against

dementia and ultimately aim to create a world where dementia no longer holds the same

challenges and stigma it does today.”

ADRE supports people in the early stages of dementia, as well as their families and carers. It also hosts care workshops for families and loved ones and delivers training for businesses and health professionals.

Participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their place by visiting stuweb.co.uk/events/2025/07/6/4515.

Donations can also be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/academyofdre?utm_term=XqQjaznYM .

The event starts at 9am, with the race beginning at 10am, at Lutterworth Rugby Club.