Beloved Harborough district villager dies shortly after 100th birthday celebration

Taffy (centre) who has been living independently until a few weeks ago, celebrated his big day with friends and family at Brook House Care Home.

A beloved Harborough district resident has died one day after his 100th birthday.

Relatives and neighbours of Husbands Bosworth villager, Aneurin Owen, came together to mark his big day at Brook House Care Home on Saturday (November 30).

The centenarian passed away the next evening with his son Glyn by his side.

Glyn described his dad as ‘peaceful and comfortable, and said: “I am very pleased that we had all the family and his closest friends from the village with him on Saturday, he knew we were all there and it was want he wanted.”

Aneurin, affectionately known as Taffy, was born in a small farming community in mid-Wales, moving to Husbands Bosworth aged ten.

The family were farmers and took on a farm on the Bosworth Hall Estate, which they ran until Taffy’s retirement in 1988.

Taffy had been interested in aviation since childhood, and recalls seeing his first aircraft flying near his home and, after coming to Husbands Bosworth, remembers watching a ‘Flying Circus’ display at Cote Hill Farm and seeing pioneer aviatrix, Amy Johnson.

With itchy feet and a determination to ‘do his bit’ for his country, Taffy volunteered to join the Royal Air Force where he trained as a wireless operator and navigator, eventually proudly gaining a seat in the fabled Lancaster bomber.

Flying with 153 Squadron out of RAF Scampton, Taffy recalled an operation to bomb the German U-boat pens at Kiel, where they unexpectedly found a number of German battleships at anchor. The raid, near the end of the war became one of the final nails in the German coffin, when several of the ships were sunk or severely damaged.

At the end of the war Taffy’s crew participated in the Operation Manna humanitarian air-drops over German-occupied Holland. Taffy recalled the German anti-aircraft guns tracking them as they flew over the still occupied territory, so low they could read the time on the church clocks.

Although he wanted to stay in the RAF and become a pilot, Taffy was needed back on the family farm and returned to Husbands Bosworth where he married and raising a family.

Throughout his life Taffy made a huge contribution to his village, including his involvement in the Husbands Bosworth and Theddingworth Sheepdog Trials, the local Historical Society and Royal British Legion, as well as being a founding member of the Harborough and District Farmers Club and the Shooting Club, while as a dedicated father, he was also heavily involved in the local PTA.

One project the community undertook to commemorate the new Millennium was the founding of Husbands Bosworth’s community woodland. Taffy helped identify a number of sites, leading to the purchase of land off Mill Lane which became the Millennium Wood. Taffy officially opened the wood in 2002, declining an invitation to become a trustee.

A supporter of the Bomber Command Association and one of the few remaining veterans of 153 Squadron, in July 2023 Taffy was invited, along with 16 other RAF veterans, to afternoon tea with King Charles at RAF Coningsby.

For those who want to honour Taffy’s life, the Mail will issue a story update once his funeral arrangements have been finalised.