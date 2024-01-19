The eight-year-old has supported the Spanish team since he was three

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A football-mad youngster from Fleckney has become firm friends with Valencia footballer Javi Guerra – who now is the proud owner of a Kibworth Town shirt.

The eight-year-old has supported the Spanish team since he visited Valencia when he was just three years old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it was wearing player Javi Guerra’s football shirt outside the ground which led to him being noticed as one of the footballer’s biggest fan. Their friendship has since gone on to feature on the club’s social media accounts and on ITV Sport.

Lucas and Javi Guerra

Javi said: “When I arrived at the club I saw someone wearing my shirt. He was the first person outside my family to be wearing the shirt with my name on.

“You remember those moments. It’s nice to see people, especially kids, pay attention to you and that in a small way you represent things or a way of playing that they like.

“It also makes me proud that my way of playing, or how I am, pleases people – in this case Lucas.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one of the football club’s videos Javi is seen opening a present signed ‘From your friend Lucas’. Inside is a football shirt for Kibworth Town under 8s, which Lucas plays for. The youngster also asks his idol if he would like to come and watch one of his football games.

Lucas and Javi Guerra

The shirt also features the logo for charity MACS – which supports children born without eyes or with underdeveloped eyes.

It is a cause close to Lucas’ heart as the youngster suffers with rare condition Coloboma, which affects the iris and causes the pupil to have an abnormal shape.

Lucas’ mum Alison Bedford said: “Lucas has been lucky enough to meet his player twice now, both times were completely unexpected and we are extremely grateful to the club and Javi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He was also lucky enough to be given Javi’s match-worn shirt which he signed while we were there at the beginning of January.”

On their second meeting Lucas flew to Valencia with his parents at 5am to catch the football game that day.