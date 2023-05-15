The crew will return to Gildings Auctioneers’ fortnightly Antiques & Collectors auction to record eight upcoming episodes of the show - which features two experts touring antiques shops in a classic car, as they compete to make a profit on their finds for Children in Need.

Gildings director Will Gilding said: “We’re always delighted to welcome Antiques Road Trip to Gildings and we’re looking forward to our biggest day of filming with them yet. As always, we’re also looking forward to welcoming members of the public on the day, whether they’re regular bidders keen to see what potential treasures the experts have unearthed, fans of the show or those curious to experience what an auction is all about.”