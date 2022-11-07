BBC broadcaster and comedian is returning to Harborough to talk about his new book
It will be Robin Ince’s second visit to the town.
A comedian, BBC broadcaster and author will be holding a talk in Market Harborough.
Robin Ince will be at EcoVillage in St Mary’s Road on Friday November 18 at 1pm
It is a return visit for the author, who will this time be taking about his book Bibliomaniac.
The author previously toured with comedian Ricky Gervais and presents comedy and science series The Infinite Monkey Cage alongside physicist Brian Cox on BBC Radio 4.
Quinns Bookshop spokeswoman Danny Reid said: “The book is a love letter to bookshops great and small, and even includes a section on Quinns following Robin's 100 bookshop tour from 2021, when he visited EcoVillage with us for an event around his last book ‘The Important of Being Interested’.
“Copies of Bibliomaniac will be available to buy on the day or you can pre-order a copy with your ticket.”
Click here to book.