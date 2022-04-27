Banner promoting Harborough district charity music show has been vandalised twice

The vandalised banner

A banner promoting a Harborough district village’s all-singing all-dancing live music show backing local charities this summer has been vandalised twice.

The organisers of the Glooston Gig in Glooston, north of Market Harborough, are totally mystified by the double attack on the multi-coloured hoarding by a tree in open countryside.

They are now appealing to the culprits to leave the banner alone as they gear up to stage six local bands in the village hall gardens from 1pm-11pm on Saturday July 2.

The banner before it was vandalised

This afternoon Phil Rudkin, 65, who sits on the event’s organising committee, told the Harborough Mail: “It’s extremely puzzling.

“We have no idea who’s targeting our banner and why.

“It’s all very strange.

“The latest attack seems to have taken place last Sunday night because we found it slashed on Monday morning.

“It was badly damaged,” said Phil, a dad-of-four.

“And this was the second time it’s been vandalised.

“That makes us all wonder whether this is premeditated – has someone got a grudge against us, have we upset someone?

“The banner’s standing in countryside off the Tur Langton to Hallaton road.

“So the only people who walk past there are ramblers.

“It’s a complete mystery because no one has objected to us holding the Glooston Gig.

“We cannot understand why the people responsible have got it in for us.”

Phil said the torn banner has now been repaired again by the committee’s treasurer, a local farmer.

“We’re just hoping it’s left alone now.

“We are a not for profit organisation and we’re raising money for local charities,” said the villager.

“We’ve got six bands lined up, we’re putting on food and a bar and it’s going to be family-friendly.

“It’s promising to be a fantastic day out for the whole village and people from the whole of Harborough.

“And if it goes well we hope to stage more events in years to come,” added Phil.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £8 for children.