Banking hub finally launches at temporary home in Harborough

A long-awaited banking hub has opened up in Market Harborough.

Cash Access UK has opened the temporary home after the town suffered a number of bank closures in recent years, all which blamed online banking for a significant loss of footfall.

The hub is located in The Symington Building, which is the headquarters of Harborough District Council (HDC). The authority had previously announced it would host the hub until a permanent home had been found.

Cash Access UK, which is funded by banks including Lloyds, works on the principle of a shared banking space, similar to a traditional branch but available to everyone regardless of who their account is with. The hub will be operated by Post Office employees.

This is the third banking hub to open in Leicestershire following similar initiatives in Lutterworth and Syston. Cash Access UK said customers of any bank will be able to withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

There will also be a “community banker” service available which will enable people to talk to their own banks about more complicated issues. Different banks will have a presence in the hub on different, specified days under the plan. This is broken down as follows:

Monday: NatWest Tuesday: Santander (from July) Wednesday: Lloyds (from April) Thursday: HSBC (coming soon) Friday: Barclays

HDC leader, Councillor Phil Knowles said: “Although lots of people do their banking online nowadays, there are many residents in the Harborough district who find this difficult, do not have internet access or prefer to do their banking in person. I’m delighted that the council has been able to assist with welcoming the new banking hub temporarily in our council offices.”

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK, added: “I’m happy to announce that the new banking hub in Market Harborough is now open, giving local residents access to cash and in-person banking services. The hub is available for everyday banking transactions every day of the week, and for more specific or complex enquiries, a community banker will be on-site to assist on designated days.”