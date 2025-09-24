Bakery owners say they are 'heartbroken' to be closing multiple store closures – including one in Harborough

Butterwick bakery has announced multiple store closures – including the one in Market Harborough – as its coffee shop business restructures, leaving only two outlets open.

Twelve of the 14 businesses will close. As well as the one in town, these also include branches in Kettering and Corby, Oakham, Weston Favell, Milton Keynes, Melton Mowbray, Rugby and Retford.

Only two stores remain at Rushden Lakes and in Northampton St Giles Street.

The business founders Ryan and Fiona Scarborough say they are ‘heartbroken’ and have worked tirelessly to save all their stores and jobs, blaming the rise in operating costs and changes to customer spending habits.

Mr and Mrs Scarborough said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the closure of all Butterwick stores with immediate effect, apart from our Rushden Lakes and Northampton St Giles locations.

“This decision has not been made lightly. Despite tireless efforts to secure all stores and protect every role, the continued rise in operating costs and significant changes in customer spending habits have left us unable to sustain the business in its current form.

“We are heartbroken for the impact this has on our incredible team members, who have worked with such passion and dedication to deliver the warm, welcoming Butterwick experience that so many of you have come to love.

"We are immensely proud of every one of them and deeply grateful for their commitment.”

The news of the closures come six years after the family-run business opened in September 2019 went they opened the doors of their original shop in Rockingham Road, Corby.

Blossoming from home-based celebration cakes to a chain of shops across towns near Corby that employed up to 80 people, and managed a fleet of delivery vans.

The couple say they will return to their roots to continue Butterwick at Rushden Lakes and Northampton.

Offering ‘heartfelt thanks’ to customers Mr and Mrs Scarborough said: “For those with celebration or wedding cake orders, please don’t worry – all cakes will be made as planned. If your chosen collection store is no longer open, we will be in touch directly to make alternative arrangements."