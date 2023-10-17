Award-winning musician to host workshop in Harborough for saxophonists

Saxophonists are invited to the workshop

Saxophonists are invited to an all-day workshop with an international touring musician.

Market Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra is inviting saxophonists to join them for an all-day workshop led by the orchestra’s patron Gerard McChrystal.

Gerard is an international performing saxophonist who lives in Leicester. He will be providing tips and advice on technique, musicianship and working through a number of pieces. The playing level is grade 4 to 5 but pieces of music will be sent out in advance.

The award-winning saxophonist is Professor of Saxophone at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and also teaches at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

It is his third workshop for the orchestra with previous events attracting musicians from as far afield as York and South Wales.

The workshop will be held on Sunday November 12 from 10am to 4pm at Church Langton Community Hall. The cost is £30 per person including tea and coffee.

Orchestra chair Stephen Bashforth said: “We are delighted Gerard is leading another enable every musician to improve their own playing and confidence, especially in an ensemble. We are looking forward to welcoming saxophonists from far and wide to this event.”

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra is a registered charity which currently has 18 members playing seven different types of saxophone. It started in 2022 and since then has received an award nomination from the Royal Philharmonic Society, and now regularly performs shows and concerts around the East Midlands.