Award-winning Harborough radio star is aiming to clock up 100 miles on her bike this month for charity

An award-winning Harborough radio star is making her very own headlines on the airwaves by getting on her bike to get behind a top cancer charity.

Sandy Iliff, who set up DanceQuestRadio last summer, is aiming to clock up 100 miles on two wheels this month as she throws herself into the Cancer Research UK cycling challenge.

And the professional dancer has already topped £400 after smashing her original £150 target.

“I’ve racked up 12 miles so far and I’m determined to notch up at least 100 miles altogether over the next three weeks or so.

“I have been biking around Rutland Water, it’s been sensational,” said Sandy, of Tilton on the Hill.

“I’ve been a dancer since I was just two years old thank goodness.

“So I’ve got strong legs and they’ll keep me going as I cycle up hill and down dale.

“Cancer is a horrible deadly disease.

“And tragically it touches all of us at some point or other.

“My beloved nana died of bowel cancer, I still miss her so much.

“And there can’t be a family in the country who’s not lost a loved one or a great friend at some stage,” said bubbly Sandy, crowned female presenter of the year at the National Hospital Broadcasting awards in 2007.

“So many people are getting behind me and giving me relentless support as I tackle this amazing adventure.

“It’s very humbling – and it inspires and motivates me so much as well.

“I’ve naturally told people what I’m doing on my radio show.

“And a whole load of listeners and fans are pitching in as they dig deep and hand over a few quid.

“Somebody donated £100 just the other day, which is absolutely astonishing.

“So I’ll keep on riding and keep on filling up the coffers to help this brilliant cancer charity to fund and carry out research to save people’s lives in future.

“I’m loving getting out into the Great Outdoors, enjoying the sunshine and fresh air and relishing becoming fitter after all the Covid lockdowns,” said Sandy, who’s also a full-time carer for her elderly father.

“I’d also like to thank every single person who’s chipped in and helped to support a magnificent cause.”

You too can help Sandy on her way by visiting her fundraising page here to donate: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sarndras-cycle-300-giving-pageSandy launched her internet-based DanceQuestRadio in June 2020 as it beams out across the UK and criss-crosses the world from her Harborough village home.

She runs a live show from 7pm-10pm every Friday night – and “it’s still going strong and going down an absolute storm”.