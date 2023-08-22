Youth Brass 2000

An award-winning brass player will be performing alongside her band in Market Harborough.

Flugelhorn player Elise Hale recently won national competition BBC Young Reporter of the Year for her work writing about brass music.

The 16-year-old performs with award-winning Northamptonshire-based Youth Brass 2000, which will be playing at St Dionysius Church on Saturday (August 26) from 7pm.

Elise’s article ‘Why Brass Bands Still Matter’ was picked by news presenters including Naga Munchetty and Adam Johnson, and The One Show host Alex Jones.

Elise said: “My article was about the importance of brass banging and how we shouldn’t allow it to diminish.

“I highlighted how important young people and youth banding was and the fantastic opportunities it offers.”

Elise will now work with the BBC on her project through a radio station, TV production or news article.