Award-winning author to hold talk in Kibworth
Tickets are on sale now at Kibworth Community Library
By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:22 BST
Award-winning author Sue Moorcroft will be celebrating the launch of her latest novel at Kibworth Community Library.
The Northamptonshire-based author will talk about her writing career from the 90s to her latest release ‘An Italian Island Summer’ at the event on Tuesday (May 23) from 1.45pm.
Tickets cost £6 including a glass of fizz and savory snacks.
Visit the library to buy tickets or click here to find out more about the event.