The book by Sue Moorcroft

Award-winning author Sue Moorcroft will be celebrating the launch of her latest novel at Kibworth Community Library.

The Northamptonshire-based author will talk about her writing career from the 90s to her latest release ‘An Italian Island Summer’ at the event on Tuesday (May 23) from 1.45pm.

Tickets cost £6 including a glass of fizz and savory snacks.