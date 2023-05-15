News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Award-winning author to hold talk in Kibworth

Tickets are on sale now at Kibworth Community Library

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:22 BST
The book by Sue MoorcroftThe book by Sue Moorcroft
The book by Sue Moorcroft

Award-winning author Sue Moorcroft will be celebrating the launch of her latest novel at Kibworth Community Library.

The Northamptonshire-based author will talk about her writing career from the 90s to her latest release ‘An Italian Island Summer’ at the event on Tuesday (May 23) from 1.45pm.

Tickets cost £6 including a glass of fizz and savory snacks.

Visit the library to buy tickets or click here to find out more about the event.

Related topics:TicketsNorthamptonshire