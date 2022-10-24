Marlee Matthews at the show.

An appeal by an autistic Harborough youngster to meet his favourite rapper has gone viral.

Ellesmere Special Needs School pupil Marlee Matthews recently went to see Aitch perform in Leicester.

And the 12-year-old was so excited after the show he issued an appeal on video website Tik Tok for the rapper to meet him for a photo and go to his favourite fast-food chain, KFC, with him.

The video has so far been viewed some 115,000 times, and received more than 10,000 likes.

Marlee’s mum Chelsea said: “My autistic son caught Aitch’s attention by hanging off the disability balcony area with his bright blue ear defenders on and Aitch watched him vibing away pointing at him.

“Marlee just wants a photo and to go to KFC with him. We really hope Aitch sees the video and makes his dream come true. “