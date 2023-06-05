Author who hiked solo across America will hold talk in Great Bowden about bravery and womanhood
The author, who goes by the aliad ‘Person Irresponsible’, will talk about bravery and womanhood at Great Bowden Village Hall on June 15 at 7pm.
She said: “In 2020, while fat, funny, forty-something and female, I hiked across America alone. I haven’t the faintest idea why given I am happiest walking from the sofa to the fridge and back.
“Upon my return, I fell down the rabbit hole of ‘Why are women considered braver for doing exactly the same thing as men?’
“This talk is the outcome of me coming up for air to provide some insight into why women are twice as likely to have generalised anxiety and why it is perceived that the world is more dangerous for women (it isn’t).”
The talk is for those 16 and over. Tickets cost £12 on the door.