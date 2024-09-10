Author set to publish crime thriller inspired by real-life murder that happened near Harborough

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Sep 2024, 13:45 BST
Nick Everard is an army-officer turned novelist.placeholder image
Nick Everard is an army-officer turned novelist.
A Braybrooke author has written a novel based on an infamous murder that occurred in the village near Market Harborough.

Former army officer Nick Everard is set to publish his third novel, Braybrooke, later this month.

The story is inspired by the real life murder of Major Edwin Cowley in 1932. Major Cowley was shot with a pistol by a man convinced he was carrying out an affair with his wife, and his body found in a field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick’s fictionalised story begins with dog walker Robert Rowland who stumbles on the body of a farmer, sparking a tangled murder investigation.

Initial suspicion falls on the traveller community but, as Robert and his wife Lucy are drawn into the case, they find themselves entangled in a complex web of secrets and motives.

Nick, who hails from the village himself, explained: “I thought initially that I would write the true story of the 1932 murder in Braybrooke, Truman Capote/‘In Cold Blood’ style – but though the bare facts were easy enough to establish I would have had to fictionalise much of it, and I was wary of unknown sensitivities that might still exist within the village. So I have devised a fictional tale that preserves some aspects of the original murder (location of the body; weapon used etc). There is no resemblance to anyone, living or dead.”

Braybrooke is his third crime thriller, following Clean Kill in 2022 and Past Unbecoming in 2023. His latest novel is due to be published on the 28th September 2024.

Related topics:Market Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice