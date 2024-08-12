Atlantis has resurfaced! Giant new inflatable bounces into upgraded pool at Harborough Leisure Centre
The bright blue and yellow giant Atlantis inflatable will be in use during two new regular sessions each Saturday from 4pm to 5pm and 5pm to 6pm, and can be pre-booked by visitors.
Lifeguards have undergone specific training on the management of the new inflatable and will be on hand to supervise and ensure all users are correctly wearing a buoyancy aid, which will be supplied to all swimmers, to enjoy the full experience.
Sessions will also be monitored using underwater cameras for swimmers’ safety and support.
The new Atlantis inflatable is welcomed as part of the ongoing refurbishment programme at leisure centre where pool improvements have included a complete upgrade of the pool plant room, to deliver environmental savings and energy efficiencies, as well as new tiles, added lighting, aimed at those with special educational needs, over the much-loved Tiger Pool for sensory and disco sessions thanks to the district council’s capital investment.
Matthew Hopkin, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are excited to launch the new Atlantis inflatable sessions at Harborough pool following tailored training with staff.
“It has been brilliant to welcome back pool users at the centre this week, and feedback so far has been great – with the new immersive lighting in the snake slide proving to be especially popular this
holiday period.”
Sessions cost £7.50 for over 16s and £6.50 for under 16s, via the Everyone Active app or website.