At least two Afghan families fleeing their war-torn homeland are to be given new homes in Harborough district.

The refugees will also be well supported by Harborough council after they have been forced to flee persecution from the Taliban.

The local authority is to work with the private sector and housing associations to relocate at least two Afghan families to “suitable housing” in Harborough next month.

The council’s Cabinet agreed on Monday to back the Government’s Afghan Relocation Scheme.

Local authorities across the UK are to unite to rehome refugees who fear they would have been killed if they had stayed in Afghanistan after British and US forces suddenly withdrew.

The Afghan Relocation Scheme is fully funded by the Government.

Charnwood Borough Council is acting as a lead for Leicestershire districts and boroughs to coordinate support.

Cllr Phil King, who heads up Harborough council, said: “The situation in Afghanistan is deeply concerning which is why, as a council, we want to join others in helping some of those families, in real danger, who are fleeing the grip of the Taliban.

“Whilst it can be challenging to source accommodation, we are liaising with a variety of housing providers in the social and private sector to find suitable, available properties.”

The Government has launched a portal for pledges of offers of homes to accommodate people arriving from Afghanistan.