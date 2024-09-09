Arts Fresco organisers call on supporters for future events after pared back Harborough festival
The annual Arts Fresco event returned on Saturday (September 7) in a pared back ‘Lite’ format due to lack of funding.
Despite the cuts, residents and visitors enjoyed three major street acts including Big Mob - a pair of giant Slinkies -, Felicity Footloose with her daredevil acrobatics, and MarkMark Productions with walkabout characters such as French chefs, intrepid explorers and the Bee Gees.
Local singer-songwriters, Zachary John and Giselle also entertained people with performances in shops and cafes.
The event is funded entirely by donations and grants but, this year, an unsuccessful national funding bid meant Arts Fresco failed to raise sufficient funds to deliver the festival organisers would like.
Consequently, organisers made the difficult decision to run a much-reduced festival as a fundraiser to support future Arts Fresco events.
Organising committee chair Neil Kitson said: “Despite the financial necessity to bring the festival back in a much-reduced form this year, we were able to put on some great acts, supplemented by some great local musicians. The reaction from people out in the town was terrific and showed how much local people appreciate and look forward to the festival.
“To help us bring back a traditional Arts Fresco festival in 2025, we’re now calling for help from the public to help us raise additional funds.”
Anyone able to make a donation to support the festival in 2025 can visit www.artsfresco.co.uk to do so.