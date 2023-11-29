News you can trust since 1854
Artisan makers from Harborough to take part in Hallaton Christmas Fair

Money raised will support Hallaton Church.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
The fair will take place this weekend

Hallaton Christmas Fair is set to return for the third year in a row.

Local artisan makers will sell items at the church between 10am and 4pm on Saturday (December 2).

There will also be a tombola, refreshments, mulled wine and a pop-up cafe.

A spokeswoman said: “The church is the perfect venue to welcome local artisan makers and provides the ideal opportunity to get into the festive spirit and find some really unique gifts.”

