Artisan makers from Harborough to take part in Hallaton Christmas Fair
Money raised will support Hallaton Church.
Hallaton Christmas Fair is set to return for the third year in a row.
Local artisan makers will sell items at the church between 10am and 4pm on Saturday (December 2).
There will also be a tombola, refreshments, mulled wine and a pop-up cafe.
A spokeswoman said: “The church is the perfect venue to welcome local artisan makers and provides the ideal opportunity to get into the festive spirit and find some really unique gifts.”