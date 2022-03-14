Armed forces and veterans club to meet up again in Harborough

The Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club is to get together at 9.30am at The Royalist pub on Market Harborough’s Western Avenue on the town’s Southern Estate.

A special club for past and present members of the armed forces in Harborough is to meet up again in Market Harborough this Saturday (March 19).

The Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club is to get together at 9.30am at The Royalist pub on Market Harborough’s Western Avenue on the town’s Southern Estate.

A non-subscription club, it’s open to all serving members and veterans of the UK’s armed forces as a place to meet up, eat breakfast and make new friends.

It has been set up by veterans for veterans and serving members to meet like-minded people – and is independent with no affiliation to any charities.

To attend this month’s breakfast meet-up please contact the club on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/afvbcnet or www.afvbc.net or email [email protected]

It’s free to attend with no subs or membership fees – but you do have to pay for your own breakfast.