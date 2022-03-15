Are you aged 65 or over and would like to play walking football in Harborough?

Are you aged 65 or over and would like to play walking football in Market Harborough?

Then pop along to Harborough Town FC on Northampton Road at 11am on Monday April 4.

Enjoy a coffee and try out walking football on Harborough Town FC’s new superb all weather pitch.

Walking Football is not too energetic and with no running, no heading and no tackling it is a safe, enjoyable way of getting a good workout with other friendly enthusiastic older players.