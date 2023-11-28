Archaeology expert unearths history of medieval settlements across south Leicestershire in book series

The expert uncovers the medieval history of settlements in Lutterworth and Harborough

The book explores the historical villages of South Leicestershire.

An archaeology expert has unearthed the history of medieval settlements around Leicestershire.

Robert Hartley, a former archaeology curator at Leicestershire Museum, has spent the last 40 years surveying the medieval earthworks in Leicestershire and Rutland on foot and from air photographs.

He has written a series of books detailing his journey discovering earthwork evidence for settlements.

Among his discoveries is that many villages were once much larger than today, with contraction occurring until recently when building has started again. Some villages disappeared completely, with just the outlines of the houses and the roads between them visible.

The books explain what there is to see and what it might be, village by village.

The series includes The Medieval Earthworks of South and South-East Leicestershire, which uncovers medieval history of settlements in Lutterworth and Harborough.

They are available from Rutland County Museum in Oakham, and at Oakham Castle for £10.