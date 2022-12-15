Rainbows Hospice

A Harborough children’s hospice is calling for support this Christmas.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People is calling on residents to support its festive appeal.

The charity cares for some 300 babies, children and young people with terminal and serious illnesses, including those from Harborough.

It costs roughly £6.6 million per year to run the hospice with only 18 per cent of its funding from government - enough to keep its doors open for nine weeks. For the rest of its funding it relies on supporters.

Spokeswoman Nishil Saujani said: “We know times are really difficult for everyone but there are hundreds who need our care and support, and for some, this will be their last Christmas with their families.

“As the only children’s hospice in the East Midlands, Rainbows is essential to so many families and we really hope you can support us with a donation, no matter how small.”

