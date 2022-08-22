St John the Baptist Church. John Howcroft - Creative Commons Licence

Churchgoers are trying to raise thousands of pounds to fund the repair of a historic Grade I listed church in the Harborough district.

St John the Baptist Church has stood in Kings Norton for some 250 years, but trustees are now warning it may have to close on safety grounds.

The building needs ‘significant’ repairs to the stonework and roof, with one of the church pinnacles falling to the ground in February during Storm Eunice. It led to the church closing for around two months while it was made safe.

Now supporters are trying to raise money to help fund vital restorations, with a fundraising page so far receiving some £400 in donations.

A church spokesman said: “The church is like a small cathedral in a tiny hamlet. We have cyclists and walkers come from miles around just to see it.

“Of the churches of the Early Gothic Revival this is one of the most remarkable in England. The whole building and especially the tower show a seriousness of purpose not surpassed before 1800 and the interior is wonderfully complete and unchanged.

"Following the structural survey the church requires significant repairs to the stone work and roof. The church means so much to us in the village and every donation will help.

"We have very limited funds at the minute which at some point could run out, and then we would probably have to close the church.”

Supporter Angela Middleton says the church is the hub of the village – which has a population of around 70 - and appealed to people outside of Kings Norton to help save the church.

Angela – who is writing a history of Kings Norton, which was mentioned in the Domesday Book – said: “In a small village like this one there is no pub and there is no institute so the church really is the centre of the community. I don’t think we can rely on religion to draw people in but this church is a community point.”