Appeal to help Harborough teens struggling with prom costs has 'fantastic response'

An appeal to help teens struggling with the cost of outfits for their end-of-year proms has had a ‘fantastic response’.

More than 100 dresses, suits, shoes and accessories have been donated to Welland Park Academy in just a few weeks.

It follows an appeal by the principal’s personal assistant, Nicki Burgess, who heard some students were worried they could not attend the prom because they could not afford an outfit.

Nicki posted on social media for donated evening clothes and has so far had items from local shops, residents and had dresses sent from as far afield as London.

The ‘Welland Eco Wardrobe’ now means students in the town can hire items for a small fee to cover cleaning costs.

She said: “No child should miss out on their prom because of the price of outfits. Hiring these outfits is also a step towards helping our environment.

“A huge thank you to all the people that have either promised or already donated prom outfits for the Welland Eco Wardrobe. I have been slightly overwhelmed by the offers of outfits, services and equipment.”

The school is now creating an online catalogue of the items for local teenagers.

Nicki added: “We had an international, award winning photographer come to school to do a photoshoot with some members of the current Prom Committee wearing the dresses so as we can start pulling together an online catalogue.”