Appeal launches to ensure disadvantaged children in Harborough receive a toy for Christmas

HFm’s Nick Shaw with Cllr Phil King and Bill Bowley from Toys On The Table at Harborough Market

An appeal to ensure all local, disadvantaged children receive a present to open on Christmas Day has been launched.

The Toys on the Table appeal ensures all babies and children up to the age of 16 across Leicestershire receive a gift.

Nearly 5,000 children received a present last year, but organisers feel the number will be even higher this year due to cost-of-living pressures on families.

In 2021 some 1,000 toys were dropped off at the collection point at Harborough Market, but vice chairman Bill Bowley is hoping for even more this year.

He said: “We will be massively busy this year, given the economic climate. We expect people like social services to increase their numbers - they are our biggest referrers, closely followed by Women’s Aid. Usually it is because families are in hostels or people have walked out of an abuse relationship literally in what they are dressed in and the children have no toys and struggle for food. We also get quite a few referrals from foodbanks on the principal if they can’t afford food they can’t afford presents.”

Bill says he does the appeal so no child has to wake up on Christmas morning with nothing to open.

And he is calling on residents to buy a new toy or gift for a child in need.

He said: “When we started in 2003 we had 700 referrals, we’re now at 4800. It has grown year by year and we don’t see it stopping at the minute.

“We get an abundance of things for toddlers gifted, it’s the 8-13-year-olds we have a problem with, and it would be great to get more toys and games for them. For 16-year-olds gifts like clothing or toiletries would be fantastic.

“I do this every year because these kids need something. The idea of them getting up on Christmas day and not having anything is heart-breaking.

“When they go back to school to we don’t want them going in and saying they got nothing.

“So, please support us and come to the market to drop a toy off.”

The appeal is being supported by Harborough District Council and Harborough HFM.

Council leader Phil King said: “We are delighted to help and hope our community will surpass themselves again and go further than last year.

“The need isn’t going away anytime soon and it is so important we come together as a community to help and support children and young people especially at this time of year when demands are so strong on parents and carers.

“We work closely with the Toys on the Table team to ensure we can keep everything safe when people come to collect their gifts.

