Appeal issued to Lloyds bank boss on 'behalf of elderly Market Harborough residents'

An appeal has been issued to the chief executive of Lloyds bank on ‘behalf of elderly Market Harborough residents’ after it was announced the local branch would be closing on December 4.

Brian McCabe has written to group chief executive Charles Nunn on to express the difficulties older people face without access to face-to-face banking facilities.

It comes after HSBC, Barclays and Natwest all closed in Harborough last year, with Lloyds recently revealing it would also be shutting its doors.

In the letter Mr McCabe said: “I am writing to you on behalf of many elderly residents of Market Harborough who are very upset at your decision to close this branch.

“These residents do not have your skill in using a computer , many are hard of hearing and/ or have limited vision. For all of these people the branch proved a valuable secure place to manage their finances.

“I am sure I am not the first to suggest these closures only benefit your shareholders and not the general public and proves little attention is paid to the community a bank operates within.”

Mr McCabe says he hopes the bank will take on board the harm done to local communities.

He added: “Please understand having a branch 10 miles away, offering internet banking, having an occasional telephone support does not help a growing percentage of the population.

“Please ask your board to consider their elderly family and would they fight to maintain a quality of life that includes face to face banking facilities.”

Lloyds bank says more than 80 per cent of its Harborough customers bank through the phone or internet or visiting other branches. It also says the Post Office on Adam and Eve Street provides access to banking services like accessing cash and paying in cheques.

A spokeswoman told the Mail: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Market Harborough branch have fallen over recent years.