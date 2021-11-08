Appeal issued in a bid to track down the relatives of a Harborough man who has just died

An official appeal is being issued in a bid to track down the relatives of a Market Harborough man who has just died.

The death of Richard James Beech, 66, has been reported to the Leicester City and South Leicestershire Coroner's office at Leicester Town Hall.

But there were no details about Mr Beech’s next of kin or closest family.

He lived in the Northampton Road area of Market Harborough.

Mr Beech’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for the coroner's office said: "The coroner is requesting any information that may identify any known relatives of Mr Beech.