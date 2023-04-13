News you can trust since 1854
Appeal for on-call firefighters across Harborough district

Kibworth, Market Harborough and Lutterworth stations need people to sign up.

By Laura Kearns
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST
Leicestershire Fire ServiceLeicestershire Fire Service
Leicestershire Fire Service

Local fire stations are appealing for on-call firefighters.

A spokesman said: “Our on-call firefighters play a vital role in allowing us to provide the very best service to the local communities we serve.

“It's an extremely rewarding job, giving you skills like trauma training, first aid and fire safety, and the chance to give back to your community.”

Visit careers.leics-fire.gov.uk/ to find out more.

