Leicestershire Fire Service

Local fire stations are appealing for on-call firefighters.

Kibworth, Market Harborough and Lutterworth stations need people to sign up.

A spokesman said: “Our on-call firefighters play a vital role in allowing us to provide the very best service to the local communities we serve.

“It's an extremely rewarding job, giving you skills like trauma training, first aid and fire safety, and the chance to give back to your community.”