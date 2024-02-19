Appeal for information after man seen hitting dog in Market Harborough

The RSPCA is appealing for information.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a man was seen hitting a dog in Market Harborough.

The charity was contacted after a witness said they heard a dog being smacked and yelping at around 2pm on Sunday February 11 on Cross Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When they looked they saw a man hitting a Pomeranian-type dog. He was walking three Pomeranian-type dogs at the time.

The man is described as white, aged around 40s, slim and around 5ft 10in tall. He was wearing a beanie hat and dark clothing.

RSPCA Inspector Beckie Harlock said: “We are really keen to speak to the man to help us with our enquiries.

“If anyone recognises the description of the man or the dogs from this area we would ask them to call us.”