Appeal after woman loses ring with sentimental value in Harborough
It was made from a wedding ring
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:32 BST
A woman who lost a ring with sentimental value is calling for anyone with information to come forward.
The woman – who does not wish to be named – visited St Mary’s Road and the Eco Village on Saturday March 18.
She said: “It was made for me from a wedding ring and has two bands round it with a love knot at the front. It is 22 carat gold.”
Contact Market Harborough Police Station with any information.