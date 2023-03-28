Police

A woman who lost a ring with sentimental value is calling for anyone with information to come forward.

The woman – who does not wish to be named – visited St Mary’s Road and the Eco Village on Saturday March 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “It was made for me from a wedding ring and has two bands round it with a love knot at the front. It is 22 carat gold.”

Contact Market Harborough Police Station with any information.