Anyone with a connection to St John Ambulance in Harborough is invited to a picnic next month

Anyone with an involvement in St John Ambulance in Harborough is invited to a picnic next month.

The event will be held at Foxton Locks on July 23,12-3pm, to celebrate 100 years of youth work across the country.

"In 2022, St John is celebrating the Year of Youth," said Luke Stevenson, unit manager for the St John Ambulance Cadet Unit in Market Harborough.

"As we mark the 100th anniversary of St John Cadets, together with 35 years of Badgers, we are celebrating 100 years of youth work.

"We're inviting anyone who has been involved in St John Ambulance within Market Harborough at any point in their life to come and join us.

"We hope members, past and present, will bring their families and picnics along to join us. We’ll have games such as rounders and a tug of war on offer."