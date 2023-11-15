Anti bullying 'protest' held at Harborough school to mark anti bullying week

Children had a ‘crazy hair day’ to raise money

Centre, Marie Connor, Habby Bear and Nick Simpkin during the anti bullying protest at Farndon Fields Primary School.

A message of kindness has been spread by a local mental health charity, to mark anti-bullying week.

Harborough Anti Bullying (HAB) volunteers and mascot Habby The Bear visited Farndon Fields Primary School to hold an ‘anti bullying protest’ with children.

The school also held a ‘crazy hair day’ with money raised funding the charity’s work offering free counselling to local people in need of extra support.

Rosie LeBoutillier and Lewis Burrows during the anti bullying protest with Habby Bear at Farndon Fields Primary School.

More funds will be raised over the weekend with Borough Alliance Football Club and Lutterworth Football Club holding crazy hair days.

Marie Connor from the charity said: “We are embracing anti-bullying week and this week marks our 12-year anniversary of HAB anti bullying and mental health.

“All money raised goes to our counselling costs, and we support all age groups.”

HAB Anti-bullying provides free counselling services for those going through mental health, bullying, bereavement or domestic abuse issues.