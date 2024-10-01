The ghost sign has been carefully restored.

Another iconic ‘ghost sign’ has reappeared in the Harborough district.

The ‘P.Phipps & Cos. Ales and Stouts Northampton’ sign in Husbands Bosworth has been carefully repainted, replicating the original colours and lettering that first graced the Northampton-based brewery’s building over a century ago.

This restoration also aims to celebrate the historical connections of the village to Northamptonshire’s brewing industry.

The brewery was founded in 1801 and played a key role i supplying villages like Husbands Bosworth. Its products were once staples in pubs across the Midlands.

This project has received funding from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and supports the council’s aim to maintain ‘ghost signs’ across the Harborough district.

Last year, the ghost sign of ‘Taylors’ above Duncan Murray Wines in Market Harborough’s town centre was revived.

Cllr Jo Asher, cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “This restoration is a wonderful continuation of our work to preserve our unique heritage. Ghost signs like this one in Husbands Bosworth show valuable glimpses into the past, contributing to the visual and cultural identity of local communities.”

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. The fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Email [email protected] to contact the council about any ghost signs in need of revival.