Annual wine fair returns to Lutterworth with chance to sample wines from across the world

Wine tasting

An annual wine fair is returning to Lutterworth with producers from across the world heading to the town.

The The Annual Lutterworth Wine Fair is now in its 13th year – following a few breaks during lockdowns – and is set to return on Saturday October 7.

It will take place in the recently refurbished Wycliffe Rooms, in George Street, and offer the chance to sample wines, gin, beer and cider.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Members of the Association of Direct Wine Merchants will be converging on Lutterworth from across the country, not just with wines from traditional producers, such as France, Spain, Italy, and Australia but also lesser known regions such as Romania and Slovenia.”

The event raises money for local causes with entry costing £4 and the chance to try and buy wines.