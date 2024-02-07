Annual SwiMarathon fundraiser returns to make waves among Harborough charities

Making a splash at last year’s SwiMarathon. Image: Andrew Carpenter

The Market Harborough Rotary Club is hoping to once again make waves with its annual SwiMarathon fundraiser.

The 11th family-friendly swim event is being held on the weekend of March 2 and 3, at the town’s leisure centre, to raise money for local charities.

The charity marathon is suitable for all ages, with the youngest swimmer to date just four-years-old and the oldest, so far, more than 80.

All you need is a team of up to six people to swim in a relay in one lane of the pool for around 50 minutes. Workmates, business colleagues, school groups, youth organisations, sports clubs, families and friends can enter.

Teams are sponsored to Money is raised by sponsorship of the swim teams and by local businesses.

Last year, some £10,000 was raised thanks to 140 swimmers across 28 teams. Each team had one lane of the pool for 50 minutes to swim in relay.

The annual event to date has raised over £80,000, including a disruption due to covid. A number of local charities and community groups have benefitted including Stoke Albany and Wilbarston Brownies, the Swimming club for Disabled, MH Diabetes UK, Town Under !0 Rangers, and Homestart.

Prizes are given for the best team name among other awards and prize-winners and people awarded grants are invited to a presentation evening.