Animal food bank in Harborough on the 'brink of closure' due to lack of donations

Lisa Parrett with dog Shadow

An animal foodbank on the ‘brink of closure’ is calling on the community for help.

Dogz Dinner was the first of its kind in the UK and supplies free pet food and accessories to owners of cats and dogs struggling to make ends meet. It also gives food to Leicester Animal Rescue, Kibworth Wildlife and Brook Farm Animal Sanctuary.

But founder Lisa Parratt – who set up the group five years ago – says the not-for-profit organisation is struggling and could be forced to shut without donations to continue its work.

She said: “We’re on the brink of closure. We’re desperate. We’re getting minimal help, and while that help is much appreciated, we need more.

“I don’t have the stock to help anyone. It’s heart-breaking because I’ve worked my socks off for Dogz Dinner.

“Help is needed now during the cost of living crisis more than ever. If something doesn’t give we’re not going to be able to run much longer.

“We had a bin at a recent event and while other causes were overflowing with donations our literally had one.”

Lisa started the charity after learning how many dogs and cats were taken to rehoming centres because owners could not afford to keep them.

She is now calling on residents to donate food, and for businesses which could sponsor the charity or host a drop-off point to get in touch.

Lisa – who owns two dogs – added: “Dogz Dinner was set up five years ago in order to try and help alleviate some of the stress put on shelters by helping people feed their pets rather than give them away, if that was their main reasoning for needing to rehome.

“It’s also because we really care about animals and think they have a right to a full belly, just like us.

“We rely really heavily on public donations but also need businesses to get behind us and support the animals in our community.

“We desperately need a shop to become a drop-off point for donations and for regular donors, but because our organisation is not for profit it feels like we are overlooked.”

Donations can be taken to 93 Meadow Street.