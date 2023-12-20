The RSPCA says there has been a 33 per cent rise in the number of dumped animals in Leicestershire

RSPCA

Animal abondonments across Leicestershire have seen a 33 per cent rise.

The RSPCA says it has received some 373 reports of animal abandonment this year – a 33 per cent rise on statistics from 2020.

The animal welfare charity says across the country nearly 18,000 animals have been abandoned this year.

RSPCA spokesman Dermot Murphy said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.

“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the winter months in Leicestershire. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

One of the incidents locally included the body of a female Staffordshire Bull Terrier found in a Leicester park, behind a row of trees.

The dog was taken to a local vet to be examined, and it is believed she had been dead for around a week.While there were no obvious signs of injuries or cause of death, the dog was in a poor condition and was underweight. She was microchipped but it was not registered.

Dermot added: “The support of the public helps neglected and abandoned animals in so many ways - from buying soft, warm bedding and nourishing food for an animal who’s desperately cold and hungry, to funding vital vet care for an animal who’s suffering and in pain.”