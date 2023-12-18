It was to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy

James Webb and Richard Parks of Buttercup Tearooms - which supplied alpacas Curly Wurly and Bobby - with Andrew Reeves and Santa.

An ‘Alpaca-lypse’ came to Harborough to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy.

The PTFA organised for alpacas to visit the school playing field – a year after it held ‘Little Donkey Poop Bingo’.

It saw a square marked out on the school field, with four alpacas wandering the space.

Santa and pupils with alpacas Curly Wurly, Bobby, Oakley and Wilbur.

Residents bought squares for between £2.50 and £5 in a bid to win prizes of £100 and £150.

Whichever square the animal used to go to the toilet won a prize.

And in total the event raised some £1,300 for the school, which will be used to create a peace garden.

Last year’s event enabled new play equipment to be installed.