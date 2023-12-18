Alpaca-lypse in Market Harborough raises £1,300 for local school
An ‘Alpaca-lypse’ came to Harborough to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy.
The PTFA organised for alpacas to visit the school playing field – a year after it held ‘Little Donkey Poop Bingo’.
It saw a square marked out on the school field, with four alpacas wandering the space.
Residents bought squares for between £2.50 and £5 in a bid to win prizes of £100 and £150.
Whichever square the animal used to go to the toilet won a prize.
And in total the event raised some £1,300 for the school, which will be used to create a peace garden.
Last year’s event enabled new play equipment to be installed.
The PTFA also organises an annual teddy zip line event which sees residents see their cuddly toys zipwire from the top of Harborough's St Dionysus Church.