Alpaca-lypse in Market Harborough raises £1,300 for local school

It was to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2023, 08:33 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 08:33 GMT
James Webb and Richard Parks of Buttercup Tearooms - which supplied alpacas Curly Wurly and Bobby - with Andrew Reeves and Santa.James Webb and Richard Parks of Buttercup Tearooms - which supplied alpacas Curly Wurly and Bobby - with Andrew Reeves and Santa.
An ‘Alpaca-lypse’ came to Harborough to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy.

The PTFA organised for alpacas to visit the school playing field – a year after it held ‘Little Donkey Poop Bingo’.

It saw a square marked out on the school field, with four alpacas wandering the space.

Santa and pupils with alpacas Curly Wurly, Bobby, Oakley and Wilbur.Santa and pupils with alpacas Curly Wurly, Bobby, Oakley and Wilbur.
Residents bought squares for between £2.50 and £5 in a bid to win prizes of £100 and £150.

Whichever square the animal used to go to the toilet won a prize.

And in total the event raised some £1,300 for the school, which will be used to create a peace garden.

Last year’s event enabled new play equipment to be installed.

The PTFA also organises an annual teddy zip line event which sees residents see their cuddly toys zipwire from the top of Harborough's St Dionysus Church.

