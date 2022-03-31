Almost £750,000 to be ploughed into community schemes across the Harborough district

Harborough District Council

Harborough District Council is to inject the cash into a catalogue of crucial new projects criss-crossing the district.

The Section 106 money is being provided by developers for local community and social infrastructure in areas of Harborough where new homes have been built.

Initiatives which are being backed are:

- Market Harborough Rugby Club – £186,036.13 to provide a new electricity supply and floodlighting to additional grass pitches

- Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road, Market Harborough – £172,100 to resurface the existing pitch to accommodate community sports

- Harborough District Council on behalf of Welland Park – £100,000 to refurbish the toilets at Welland Park to include a changing space for parents and carers to change their young adults or children with a disability

- Thurnby and Bushby Scouts and Guides – Building access improvements, including a shower and toilet facility - £94,185.00

- Lutterworth College – £81,137.53 for new sports hall flooring to support the local netball league and other community sports

- Kibworth Beauchamp Parish Council – £ 71,858.70 to provide inclusive play equipment, furniture and fencing at Smeeton Road play area in Kibworth Beauchamp

- Bower House Counselling Service – £36,000 to create ramped access, turning circle and disabled toilet at Bower House in Coventry Road, Market Harborough.

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council’s Cabinet member for communities, said: “These grants will benefit residents and communities for many years to come.”