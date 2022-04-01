Almost £190,000 will be pumped into refurbishing toilet block in Harborough park
Almost £190,000 is to be pumped into refurbishing and enhancing the toilet block in a popular Market Harborough park.
By Red Williams
Friday, 1st April 2022, 10:08 am
The ageing toilets in Welland Park are to be brought bang up to date, Harborough District Council has said.
The exhaustive overhaul of the facilities is being bankrolled by a £100,000 boost from Section 106 housebuilder cash and £88,000 from the Changing Places UK toilet campaign.
The blueprint will “create an improved, accessible changing space for adults and children with disabilities,” said the council.