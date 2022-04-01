Almost £190,000 will be pumped into refurbishing toilet block in Harborough park

The ageing toilets in Welland Park are to be brought bang up to date, Harborough District Council has said.

The ageing toilets in Welland Park are to be brought bang up to date, Harborough District Council has said.

The exhaustive overhaul of the facilities is being bankrolled by a £100,000 boost from Section 106 housebuilder cash and £88,000 from the Changing Places UK toilet campaign.