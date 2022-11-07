We will remember them...from left, Sheila Caberwal, Steve Sherwood and Jane Timms on the poppy stall at Harborough indoor market. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Royal British Legion has planned a parade and service on Remembrance Day in the town.

On Friday (November 11) from 10.45am there will be a short Act of Remembrance with the firing of maroons at the beginning and end of the two minute silence.

A parade will start in Tesco Car park from 9.15am on Sunday (November 13), with a church service held at 10am. After the service the parade will march to The Square for a moment of silence and wreath laying.

And for those who are yet to buy their poppies the Royal British Legion (RBL) market stall will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Last year the appeal across Harborough District raised some £30,000, with many of the collections staffed by volunteer Jane Timms.

Local RBL spokesman Steve Sherwood said: “Jane has collected for the RBL for many years. She is one of our most dedicated collectors and undertakes street collections every day during the Poppy Appeal.

"Jane raises amazing amounts of money every year and served in the Royal Navy for many years.

“We would thank all those volunteers who help make the Poppy Appeal such a success in the district, with almost £30,000 in the year end October 2022.”

It comes as lights across The Square and on the Symington Building in in Market Harborough town centre light up red in support of this year’s appeal.