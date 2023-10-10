All-female ensemble Boobs & Brass to double up with Harborough Band for fundraising concert

The concert will take place on Saturday in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

The UK’s only all-female brass band will be doubling up with performers in Harborough in aid of breast cancer research.

Boobs & Brass will be joining forces with Harborough Band for fundraising concert Bra-borough Brass.

The event will take place at Welland Park Academy on Saturday (October 14), at 7.30pm.

Money raised from tickets will go to Breast Cancer Now.

The bands will perform a medley of music including popular movie themes, choral works and traditional hymn tunes.

Formed in 2006, by friends Jane Nichols and Margaret Betts, Boobs & Brass is the UK’s only all-female brass band. The band’s first performance, initially intended to be a one-off concert, raised £5,000 for charity, and launched a successful string of performances. To date, the band has raised nearly £275,000 for charity.

Carolyn Oldershaw, the resident compère of Boobs & Brass, said: “The music played by Boobs & Brass has a broad popular appeal, especially for a potential audience who are perhaps not sure if they like brass band music! Many times, people have come along to hear the band and support the charity ‘Breast Cancer Now’, who have never been to a brass band concert before. Happily, more often than not, they love what they hear and come back for more.

“The band are very excited to be the special guests of Harborough Band for their upcoming concert.”