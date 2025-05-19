Ale tales: Find out more about more about the historical pubs in Hallaton

The exhibition includes some never seen before photos.

The team at Hallaton Museum has brewed up a special exhibition for history buffs and beer lovers alike.

Ale Tales tells the origin stories of the village’s many historical ale houses – from myths about King Charles I hiding from Cromwell’s Troops to the dreaded ‘war tax’ inflation.

The collection boasts never before seen pictures while piecing together the timeline of Hallaton’s ale houses, including its oldest pub The Bewicke Arms, The Hare and Hounds and The Fox Inn.

Visitors can also explore two permanent exhibitions including the iconic Hallaton Bottle Kicking event and the Hallaton Hoard which includes the Hallton Helmet – a unique early Roman cavalry helmet discovered by the Hallaton Fieldwork Group.

The museum, in Churchgate, is open between 2.30pm and 5pm on weekends and bank holidays. It can open anytime on request for group visits.

Visit www.hallaton-museum.co.uk for more details.

Ale Tales runs until October 5.